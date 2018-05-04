Haryana policeman shot dead in court premises

Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) A policeman was shot dead inside a court complex in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Monday, police said.

Head Constable Bhagirath, who was escorting a prisoner along with other policemen for a hearing at the court complex in Siwani town of Bhiwani district, nearly 300 km from here, was shot from close range by the assailants and died on the spot.

Panic gripped the court complex following the firing incident.The assailants, identified as Sumit and Manjit, were overpowered by other policemen and people at the court complex.

Their third accomplice, Ajay Isherwal managed to escape.

Two prisoners and another policeman also received injuries in the firing.

Police said that the attack was part of inter-gang rivalry.

Bhagirath, posted in court security. was killed when three men belonging to Mithi gang opened fire at Sunil alias Kalia and at Jai Kumar alias Bhadar, both undertrials from a rival gang, during court proceedings in Siwani, a police spokesman said.

Two of the shooters, namely Sumit and Manjit of village Mithi, Bhiwani were detained by police but Ajay Isherwal managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest him, he added.

Haryana Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu said that the killing of the policeman was a major loss to the police department and announced financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased.

He said that a job under special ex-gratia scheme would also be offered to one of his family members.

