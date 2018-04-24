Haryana RERA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on realtor

Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) Acting tough against real state firm Blackberry Realcon Pvt Ltd, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has imposed on it a fine of Rs 10 lakh for its failure to register one of the ongoing projects, an official said on Thursday.

As per Section 3(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the promoter was required to apply for registration of the project within a period of three months from the date the Act came into force.

The three-member RERA Authority, constituted under the Act, under the chairmanship of K.K. Khandelwal observed that the realtor failed to comply with the law.

The Authority found that Blackberry Realcon Pvt Ltd had launched in 2017 a residential project — Paras Square — here. But the company violated law by not applying for registration until July 31, 2017, when the mandatory period for the action ended.

Since the promoter had applied for registration after a delay of one month, the HARERA court imposed the penalty of Rs 10 lakh and warned the company not to indulge in such practices in future.

In a similar instance, another renowned promoter in the past had advertised its project without getting the same registered. Taking a suo motu cognizance of the violation of norms, the Authority had imposed the maximum penalty of Rs 30 lakh provided under the Act.

The RERA was enacted in 2017 with an aim to redress the grievances of home seekers in time-bound manner and to stop any unfair practices by realtors.

The HARERA on Thursday also issued a show-cause notice to Emaar MGF, as the company failed to either file a response or appear before the Authority within the stipulated time in a case relating to delay in completion of a residential project.

“A three-member Authority under chairmanship of K.K. Khandelwal observed that the act of realtor is in violation of the Section 63 of RERA and issued the show-cause notice to respondent as to why penalty of Rs. 1 lakh per day should not be imposed on them under for not filing the reply to a notice dated 28.3.2018 as per the directions of the Authority,” official spokesperson R.S. Sangwan said in statement.

According to the complainants, the Emaar MGF Land Ltd had launched a project named “Imperial Garden” in Sector 102 of Gurugram in 2013 with a promise to complete it within 42 months. But despite paying the entire amount, the company has failed to hand over flats even after passage of four years since the due date.

