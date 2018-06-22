Haryana rewards informers of illegal sex determination tests

Chandigarh, June 25 (IANS) As many as 16 people of Haryana’s Sonipat district have been given cash rewards of Rs one lakh each for giving information about those involved in conducting illegal sex determination tests.

The information by these people led to the arrest of those carrying out illegal sex determination tests in the state, a spokesperson of the Health Department said here on Monday.

“Action is taken against all those found involved in female foeticide through sex determination tests. In total, cash award of Rs 16 lakh has been given to 16 persons in 2017-18,” the spokesperson said.

In Sonipat district over 42 raids were conducted under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT), Act, the spokesperson added.

