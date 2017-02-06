Haryana rights panel urged to intervene in Gurugram gang rape case

Gurugram, Feb 6 (IANS) A Right to Information (RTI) activist has sought Haryana Human Right Commission’s intervention to ensure justice to two women and four minors who were recently gang raped here.

RTI activist Sudhir Yadav has written to the HHRC and sought its intervention in the incident in which two labourer women were gang raped on January 29 by eight robbers, reportedly in front of their husbands.

“According to media reports, a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered after kidnapping from a slum near Devi Lal Stadium. The body was found on January 15,” Yadav wrote in his letter.

“It was the fourth incident of kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor girls from November 2016 to January 15, 2017,” he said.

“All these incidents were related to the underprivileged section of the society and thus police did not do its duty honestly to provide justice to the victims,” he said.

Yadav urged the HHRC to step in for the justice of these victims.

A group of 8-10 men armed with pistols and sharp weapons stormed into a casting factory and poultry farm in Mandpura village near Pataudi, 30 km from Gurugram.

They gang-raped two women labourers at gunpoint, tortured the labourers and escaped with Rs 42,000. During the four-hour incident, they also cooked chicken using the gas stoves of the labourers. The casting factory and poultry farm belong to a Gurugram resident, Pritam Singh.

Gurugram police chief Sandeep Khirwar, who visited the crime scene, said several police teams were formed to find the robbers and the rapists.

However, despite their efforts, the police failed to even identify the criminals.

–IANS

