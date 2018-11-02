Haryana roadways staff end 18-day-old strike

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, various unions of Haryana roadways employees have agreed to withdraw their 18-day-old strike.

The strike crippled the state-run public transport as hundreds of Haryana Roadways buses went off the road. Daily commuters and passengers bore the brunt of the strike.

The roadways employees have been on strike since October 16 demanding that the BJP government in the state withdraw its move to partly privatize the service.

“The representatives of Coordination Committee of Haryana Roadways Employees’ Union, present in the High Court, said buses would start plying in the state from tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.,” a Haryana government spokesman said on Friday.

“As per the orders of the High court, it has been decided that no coercive action would be taken. The orders passed by the state authorities in respect of suspension, disciplinary proceedings and dismissal of employees on account of their participation in the recent strike probation would remain suspended till further orders and that all employees would be permitted by the State Transport Department to join duty,” the spokesman said.

He said any action pending against any of the employees under the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) relating to recent strike would reamain in abeyance till further orders of the high court.

The directions issued would also be applicable to the employees of other Departments as well as those who had proceeded on strike in solidarity with the call given by the employees of the Haryana State Transport Department, he added.

–IANS

js/prs