Haryana sets up panel to probe exam question on Brahmins

Chandigarh, May 17 (IANS) The Haryana government on Thursday announced that it has decided to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the issue of a question pertaining to Brahmins in an examination conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The state government has also decided to register a First Information Report against the Delhi-based company, the paper-setter, and the publisher.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said HSSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Bharti would remain suspended until the inquiry was completed.

Sharma said prominent people of the Brahmin community had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday and demanded action against the guilty.

“While respecting the sentiments of the community, the Chief Minister announced the decision to constitute a high-level inquiry commission,” he said.

Sharma said since the HSSC is an autonomous body, the inquiry would be conducted by a high-level officer, a retired or sitting judge of the high court.

“Advice of the Advocate General, Haryana, is being sought on this issue. The inquiry commission would submit its report at the earliest.

“As is the practice, the board or the commission issues directions to the company for setting a paper and abstain from using any objectionable language in the questions regarding any community, caste, organisation and people.

“Though the company which was awarded the contract for setting the paper has tendered an apology in writing for the controversial question in the written examination for the post of junior engineer, the government has still blacklisted the company and publisher from all future assignments,” Sharma said.

The Brahmin community in Haryana had raised objection to the question put in the examination which showed the Brahmin community in a bad light.

–IANS

