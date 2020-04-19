Haryana sets up system to start industry

Chandigarh, April 19 ( IANS) To deal with the adverse impact on economic activities caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Sunday finalized a system for starting uninterrupted operation of industries and other establishments in the State beginning from Monday.

For carrying out the operations of industries and other establishments, committees will be constituted at block, town and city levels to scrutinize and approve applications, a government statement said.

In rural areas, a committee will issue passes for industries and other establishments employing up to 25 people.

