Haryana STF nabs two for abducting minor girl

Gurugram, June 27 (IANS) The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) have arrested two people from West Bengal and Mumbai for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old girl from Haryana for Rs two lakh ransom, police said on Wednesday.

The Gurugram STF arrested Pradeep Burman alias Ravi Burman from Mumbai and Saidur Rehman from West Bengal for abducting the minor girl from Panipat. The girl was rescued and handed over to her family.

Satheesh Balan, Deputy Inspector General, STF, said that Burman was arrested on Wednesday from his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, while Rehman was arrested from West Bengal’s Malda district (also his native home).

“Burman, the main accused in the abduction, was a business partner of victim’s father Abdul Rehman (hailing from Malda) in a litchi farm in Punjab’s Pathankot. The partners faced losses in litchi farming and Rehman got himself out of the partnership,” the DIG told IANS.

Burman was on Wednesday produced before a court in Mumbai and was being brought to Gurugram on a transit remand, Balan said.

–IANS

pradeep/ahm/bg