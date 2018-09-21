Haryana to develop 5 new cities along KMP expressway

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) The Haryana government will develop five new cities over an area of 50,000 hectares on each side of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

The expressway, which will provide an alternative route to vehicles to go towards Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan without entering Delhi, is likely to be completed on October 31 this year.

The 135-km long Haryana cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday, accorded approval to the Panchgram Development Bill, 2018 for developing Panchgram Development Authority.

The authority will be constituted as the apex body for policy making, development and regulation for the development of Panchgram region, a state government spokesman said here.

“The Cabinet approved the concept of the Panchgram Region and developing five cities on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on 50,000 hectares each side of the expressway which would cover eight districts of the state — Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal,” the spokesman said.

“While the entire vacant area between the KMP expressway and Delhi has been included in the cities, the area on the outer side varies depending on the development potential,” the spokesman said.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(HSIIDC) has initiated the process for hiring a world-class consultancy firm through a global tender for undertaking the master plan.

The National Capital Region (NCR) area in Haryana has seen fast paced development in the past nearly three decades.

