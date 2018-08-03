Haryana to establish counselling cell to resolve students’ conflicts

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (IANS) The Haryana School Education Department has decided to establish a Conflict Management and Counselling Cell for providing counselling to students, parents and teachers for resolving conflicts of students, a spokesman said on Saturday.

In the first phase, it would be established in 13 districts — Faridabad, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gurugram, Hisar, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Rewari, Sonipat and Kurukshetrae.

“Key objectives of the Conflict Management and Counselling Cell are to enable students to be assertive, build self-confidence, deal with academic stress and poor academic performance, effectively solve problems, resolve conflicts, develop persona, create self-awareness, manage stress, manage emotions, choose right career and develop self esteem,” the spokesman said.

Counselling psychologists would be appointed to provide counselling facility to students, parents and teachers regarding issues and conflicts being faced by or affecting students.

He said that record register named ‘Guidance Record’ would be maintained by counselling psychologists regarding number of students and class to whom guidance on a particular topic was delivered.

Separate record register named ‘Counselling Record’ would be maintained which contains details of students to whom counselling facility is provided.

“However, no details of any student would be shared with any Principal or School Head and staff member of school or office of Block Education Officer (BEO) office and District Education Officer (DEO),” the spokesman added.

–IANS

js/ksk/vm