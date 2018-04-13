Haryana to honour 22 CWG medal winners on April 26

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) With one-third – 22 out of the 66 – Indian medal winners in the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the Australian city of Gold Coast being from Haryana, the state government announced on Monday that it will honour all of them on April 26.

“Every gold medal winner will get cash award of Rs 1.5 crore, silver medal winner Rs 75 lakh and bronze medal winner Rs 50 lakh,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while addressing a public meeting at village Siwah in Panipat.

Describing Haryana as a hub of sports, he said that Haryana is a small state having just two per cent population of the country, yet the players have brought laurels at national and international level with their performances.

“The Indian contingent finished third in the medal tally with a total of 66 medals in CWG. Haryana players, especially the women, led the medal tally for India with a total of 22 individual medals which is 33 per cent,” he said.

Khattar said that Haryana is the only state in the country where cash award of Rs 6 crore is given for winning the gold medal in Olympics, Rs 4 crore for silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze medal.

“In addition, the players would be appointed as HCS (Haryana Civil Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers as well as in other government jobs according to their achievements, he added.

State Sports Minister Anil Vij said that players from Haryana won 9 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze in the 2018 CWG.

A total of 38 players from Haryana participated in the CWG.

–IANS

js/vd