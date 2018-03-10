Haryana to make drunk driving causing death non-bailable offence

Chandigarh, March 14 (IANS) Getting tough against road accidents by inebriated drivers, Haryana is considering to make the offence non-bailable in case it leads to a death, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the government was considering making drunk driving, resulting into the death of the victim, a non-bailable offence to keep a check on the increasing number of road accidents.

He was replying to a calling attention motion during the ongoing budget session of the assembly here.

Sharma also told the house that last year 14,668 criminal cases were registered in the state against people indulging in illicit liquor trade.

He said 2,247 criminal cases were registered against narcotic drug criminals during this period.

The state established a Special Task Force on October 3 last year with a view to detect and investigate criminal activities, including manufacture and supply of narcotic substances and drugs, illicit arms and counterfeit currency.

–IANS

vg/vd