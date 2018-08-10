Haryana to observe mourning over Tandon’s demise

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (IANS) The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to observe a day’s mourning throughout the state on August 16 as a mark of respect to Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, who died at Raipur a day earlier.

During the state mourning, the national flag would be flown at half-mast where it is regularly flown and there would be no official entertainment during this period, a government spokesperson told IANS.

Tandon, 90, one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s parent organisation, the Jan Sangh, died in Raipur after suffering a heart attack.

Tandon’s last rites will be performed here on Thursday with full state honours.

The Governors of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday cancelled the customary “At Home” ceremony on the Independence Day in the wake of his death.

–IANS

vg/nir