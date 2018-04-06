Haryana to offer one-time settlement for commercial places

Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) The Haryana government will offer a one-time settlement scheme for regularization of commercial places built without getting building plans approved and also those constructed in the residential areas by giving them relaxations, a minister said on Saturday.

A proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said here.

“Due lack of awareness, a large number of people had constructed commercial places without getting maps approved. While some of these places have been constructed using FAR (floor area ratio) in excess of what is permitted under the building code, others have been constructed in residential areas, which is totally unauthorized,” Jain said.

The minister said a delegation of representatives from across the state had met her and requested for a solution to get their constructions regularized.

“A policy for regularization of such constructions would be framed soon after getting approval from the Finance Department. This would benefit thousands of people in small cities. People would soon be able to apply online to avail themselves of the benefit of one-time settlement for regularization of their constructions,” Jain added.

