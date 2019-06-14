Haryana to paint rear side of vehicles stranded on highways

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) In a bid to prevent road accidents, Haryana Police on Thursday announced an innovative idea to paint the rear side of slow-moving, stranded or illegally-parked vehicles on highways.

To begin with, this drive has been started in Panipat and Karnal districts.

Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said a number of accidents occur on highways, especially during night due to lack of reflectors on vehicles, which resulted in loss of human lives.

The fluorescent painting on the rear side of vehicles would be helpful minimising the risks of accidents at night as it would alert and caution commuters, he said.

Virk also said the police would also launch a special drive to drill safety triangle reflectors on rear of vehicles in Panipat and Karnal districts.

Road fatalities declined by 6.7 per cent in the first four months this year in the state, he added.

