Haryana to set up anti-terror force

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said an anti-terrorist force — Kavach — will be set up to further strengthen the security arrangements in the state.

Kavach, which is being constituted to deal with terrorist activities, would have 150 police personnel who would be provided 14 weeks training by the National Security Guard (NSG) at Manesar.

“Special recruitment would be done to the batch comprising 50 physically fit candidates of Haryana Police. The members of Kavach could be transferred to Haryana Police,” the Chief Minister told the media here.

The headquarters of Kavach would be at Gurugram and it would be headed by an officer of inspector general or additional director general of police rank, he said.

