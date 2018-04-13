Haryana to set up committee to review April 2 incidents

Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) The Haryana government has decided to constitute a three-member review committee to find out the facts about the involvement of people in some untoward incidents happened on April 2, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

“The committee will conduct review of all cases registered by police on that day. If any evidence is found only then action will be taken against culprits and innocent will be released. An IAS officer, an IPS officer and a public representative will be members of this committee,” he said while addressing the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Kurukshetra, 100 km from here, on Saturday.

Violent protests had taken place on April 2 at various places in Haryana during the one-day all-India protests called by Scheduled Castes organizations to protest against proposed dilution of the SC/ST Act.

The Haryana Police had arrested 100 people for the violent incidents related to the protest.

As many as 84 police officers and officials and eight persons from general public were injured and 24 government and 60 private vehicles suffered minor damages.

Protests and incidents of violence in Haryana were reported from Bhiwani, Rohtak, Kaithal, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Jind, Sirsa and some other places.

Referring to April 2 incidents, Khattar said that a section of the society had demonstrated peacefully in the state where some anti-social elements infiltrated and tried to disturb the law and order situation.

“Reacting on this, police had registered cases against about 100 persons on that day. The committee will review the involvement of anti social elements. Only culprits would be penalized and the innocent ones would be released,” he said.

