Haryana transfers top police officers

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of eight senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the Police Commissioners of Gurugram and Panchkula, an official said.

K.K. Rao, Inspector General of Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, adjoining national capital Delhi, while Charu Bali, Inspector General, State Vigilance Bureau has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Panchkula.

A.S. Chawla, who was Commissioner of Police in Panchkula, will now be Additional Director General of Police, Telecommunications with additional charge of Community Policing, a spokesman said here.

Navdeep Singh Virk, Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range. He will replaced in the post by Sandeep Khirwar, who was Gurgaon Police Commissioner till now.

Srikant Jadhav, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Record Bureau, Madhuban, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, South Range, Rewari, with additional charge as Secretary, Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog.

C.S. Rao, Inspector General, South Range, Rewari has been posted as Inspector General, Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, while Subhash Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range, has been posted as Inspector General, State Vigilance Bureau.

–IANS

js/vd