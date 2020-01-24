Haryana, UP people settled in Delhi are family: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Attacking the BJP for calling him an outsider, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana settled here can be an outsider for the saffron party but they are family for the city.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from Union Minister Harsh Vardhan where he said while Kejriwal was born in Hisar in Haryana, he was settled in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. “How can he be Delhi’s son?”

The Chief Minister said the BJP leader hated him.

“Doctor Sahib, you hate me. You can abuse me. How can you call all those born in UP and Haryana and settled in Delhi an outsider? They may be outsiders to the BJP. But they are part of our Delhi family. We Delhiites adopted them all, made them our family,” the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi.

