Has Gauri Khan handed her kurti to her daughter?

Bollywood’s King Khan Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Couple’s daughter Suhana Khan and her girl gang from her London varsity recently visited the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile with the temperature soaring in Agra, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter stepped out in a floral kurta. Sources reported that Mom Gauri had worn the same kurta in 2014 at a store launch and at Sanjay Kapoor’s bash.

Suhana Khan is an upcoming starlet and her arrival to the industry is been expected by all. Presently Suhana Khan is doing her secondary education in Mumbai and her entry in Bollywood will definitely be welcomed by SRK’s fans all over.

Meanwhile her dad and mom support her in sports, dance and every other extra-curricular activity. Accordingly Shahrukh is present in most of her matches and cheers his princess at each occasion.

Furthermore she has not yet featured in any of the Bollywood films but has been seen accompanying her parents on several occasions and events in order to get familiar with personalities in the industry. Presently she is also anticipated to enter the Bollywood industry soon. Stay connected for more updates.