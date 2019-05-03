Has Kejriwal scripted the attack, asks Tiwari

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Soon after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was slapped during a road show in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack but also raised doubts that it might have been scripted.

“Just heard that Kejriwal has been slapped during his road show. BJP condemns any such attack carried out by anyone,” he told the media.

Claiming that the Chief Minister scripted the attack, Tiwari said during every election someone comes and slaps Kejriwal.

“BJP wants a healthy fight in the city so that the people of Delhi benefit and get clean drinking water, proper education and new buses,” added Tiwari, the BJP candidate from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

–IANS

