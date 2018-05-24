Hasina, Mamata discuss education, culture, business

Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday held discussions on wide-ranging topics including education, business and culture with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We discussed our education, culture, business, for the well-being of the people of both the countries,” Banerjee said after the talks at a South Kolkata five star hotel where Sheikh Hasina was staying.

Expressing happiness at Sheikh Hasina’s two-day visit to West Bengal, Banerjee hoped she and her ministers would keep coming to India.

“I am happy that Hasina ji is here. We want that Hasina di and the Bangladesh ministers keep coming to our country and they also want us to visit time and again,” she told reporters.

Also congratulating Sheikh Hasina for being conferred an honorary Doctorate of Literature degree by the Kazi Nazrul University earlier in the day, Banerjee reiterated that her government wanted to build Bangabandhu Bhavan in memory of Bangladesh’s founding father, the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was also Sheikh Hasina’s father.

“Once we get all the permissions we will start with the initiative,” she said.

–IANS

