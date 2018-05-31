Have a powerful role in ‘Badla’: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has said she has a powerful role in her upcoming film “Badla” in which she will be seen along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Tapsee said this on Monday while interacting with the media here to promote her debut short film ‘Nitishastra’ along with her co- actor Vicky Arora and director Kapil Verma.The actress is making her debut in short film format with “Nitishashtra”.

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan will be working together in director Sujoy Ghosh tentatively titled “Badla” after their successful outing “Pink”.

Talking about the film and her character of a business woman in it, Taapsee said: “It’s slightly more glamorized character than my earlier characters which I have played but it is not on the lines of my glamorous role in ‘Judwaa 2’.”

“Badla” is a murder mystery which is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal and directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

“It’s a Sujoy Ghosh film, so there will not be only glamorous side to my character but it will be much more than that. It is going to be very powerful role again. We will start shooting of the film from June 14.”

Talking about her other upcoming projects, Taapsee said: “Trailer of ‘Soorma’ will be launched on June 11 and it will release on July 13. By the end of June, trailer of ‘Mulk’ will be released and the movie will release on July 27. ‘Manmarziyaan’ will release on September 7.”

“It is going to be exciting year for me. I think 2018 is very critical year for me because I have tried to work in non-conventional films,” she said.

Asked if she felt any difference while working in a short film as compared to full length feature film, Tapsee said: “When Kapil (Verma) made it, I actually felt like I am on normal film set. I didn’t get the feeling that it’s a short film so, it has less production value and whatever. This made me very clear that there is market for short films and audience want to see it.”

Apart from this, she will be also seen in Telugu film “Neevevaroo” which also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritika Singh in the lead roles.

