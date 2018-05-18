Have been observing employee racketeers since long: ‘Racket’ director

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Rahul Ranjan, director of “Racket” — a film which is releasing on Friday — says he was noticing employee racketeers from a very long time and the movie deals with this “hard-hitting reality”.

“I have been observing these situations regarding employee racketeers since so long. I have seen many government officers in banks who cannot draft a loan sanction letter or daily journal but they are working as a branch managers all across the country.

“This same breed of officers and clerical staff can be seen in other government offices as well and that really disturbed me and instigated to work creatively on this entire process of sending undeserving candidates into the system only because there is a racket smoothly placing them,” Ranjan told IANS.

The movie is produced by AR Productions Pvt Ltd and stars Mayank Shukla, Suman Jain, Disha Sachdeva, Vismay and Sandeep.

It’s a story of students involved in an employee racket. The movie sheds light on the hard-hitting reality of how highly coveted jobs are bought and sold. The story is about the desires and efforts that Sandhya makes to fulfil her dreams. She somehow gets into trouble and then the story takes dramatic turns. The story is about love and fraud, dreams and reality.

“A few months ago, Mayank Shukla and I were introduced by a common friend at a tea stall and I had shared my idea of making a movie on this harsh reality of the society. Mayank liked the concept and that’s how Mayank got this role in the movie,” Ranjan said.

On his role in the film, Mayank said: “My character’s name is Akshat who is a mentally very strong, calm and composed.”

“Racket” is Ranjan’s debut feature movie as he has done a few short films including English short film called “Epilogue”. He has also done Bhojpuri film named “Daagi”.

–IANS

nv/rb/vm