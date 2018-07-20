Have mercy on poetry: Javed Akhtar appeals to MPs

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) The 12-hour long debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha might have entertained many people but for lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the session was an inuslt to poetry.

Javed on Tuesday took to his Twitter account and wrote: “With folded hands and utmost humility, I want to request the MPs of all the parties in the Lok sabha to at least have some mercy on poetry. Without any exception each and every couplet recited during the 12-hour session was wrongly worded, out of meter or mispronounced.”

During the debate, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered poetic lines, while AAP leader Bhagwat Mann recited a poem making fun of BJP’s slogan ‘Achhe din’

The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was defeated in the Lok Sabha on July 20 after the debate that also saw the government and opposition trade charges. There was also a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering attack on the government, walked over to hug the Prime Minister.

–IANS

