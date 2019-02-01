Have not received any letter from Union Home Ministry: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state government has not received any notice from the Union Home Ministry for taking disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for allegedly violating service conduct rules.

“No such letter was received till this afternoon. At a meeting to discuss the business summit tomorrow, I asked the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary whether they had received any such letter. They said no,” Banerjee said here.

She was replying to a query on reports from that the Union Home Ministry has asked the state government to take action against Kumar for his alleged violation of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules by attending the Trinamool Congress supremo’s sit-in demonstration.

Banerjee was on a sit-in demonstration for close to 45 hours to protest CBI’s attempt to question Kumar in a probe into the ponzi scheme scam. She called off the demonstration on Tuesday.

–IANS

dm/vd