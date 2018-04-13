Have to change notion of masculinity: Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said the notion of masculinity has to be changed to empower women.

Ranbir said this on Thursday while interacting with the media along with Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, and Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir and Deepika walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, in an event organised by Shabana Azmi’s Mijwan Welfare Society.

On asking his idea of empowering the women of the country and securing equal rights for them, Ranbir said: “I think firstly, we have to change the notion of masculinity.”

“I think the idea which we have in our mind about masculinity… if we could change the feeling of entitlement then that’s the big thing,” he said.

“Once we do that, we should provide a platform to encourage citizen of our country, especially to girls and the women. It will then be a great start and I think Mijwan Welfare Society is just about that,” Ranbir added.

Speaking on his experience of walking the ramp with his co-actor and ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone after so long, Ranbir said: “I think the biggest thing is we have come together to walk for Mijwan Welfare Society. That is the bigger picture here so it’s always wonderful to walk for Manish with Deepika and for Shabana aunty and everybody concerned with Mijwan Welfare Society.”

When Deepika was asked regarding her experience of walking the ramp with Ranbir, she said: “It’s very exciting. This is for the first time I am walking the ramp for the Mijwan fashion show. I started off my career as a model. I walked the ramp many times but this was special. It felt genuine, real and connected.”

“I feel everyone behind the scenes has worked really hard in doing what they do. Not just putting the show together but you can see the work, effort, and craftsmanship,” said Deepika.

The “Padmaavat” actress also said it gives her real joy to see the Mijwan group doing so much to empower women and children.

“I think most importantly, the fact that they have empowered so many women and children give me so much joy and it’s inspiring to see the work they do,” added Deepika.

Ranbir will be seen next in the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt titled “Sanju”, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, and in “Brahmastra” which is directed by Ayan Mukherji.

–IANS

