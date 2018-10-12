Have worked to provide security to working women: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Describing the benefits of various schemes including the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed his government has worked towards providing security to females working on night shifts and removing problems faced by women.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, Modi said the government’s focus has been to ensure that all Indians have access to the basic needs.

“The government has worked towards removing legal barriers for women working on night shifts and also endeavoured to provide them adequate security,” said Modi.

He also said that because of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ schemes, there has been a huge increase in female population in many states including Haryana and Rajasthan.

Modi remarks come amidst the raging #MeToo campaign with many women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment in and outside workplace.

Hitting hard the Indian entertainment and media industry, the #Metoo campaign has also singed the government with several women journalists accusing Union Minister and former editor M.J. Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Modi also released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion and said that the role of NHRC is also crucial for achieving the sustainable development goals.

