Have you experienced something supernatural? Time to pen your story

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Have you ever felt your dear one near you even though they are long gone? Have you ever heard your relative or friend whisper your name when they were not even around? If you have ever had any such real-life experiences, it is time to pick your pen and write your story as a leading publishing house will be compiling a book out of the best entries.

The Supernatural Story Contest is being organised by Penguin Random House India and entries can be submitted until May 13.

“This is a call for entries asking individuals to submit real-life supernatural experiences. Of the entries received by Penguin Random House India, twenty five entries will be selected on the basis of merit and will be a part of an Anthology to be published by Penguin Random House India,” the organisers explain.

“Multiple submissions are allowed but no more than three,” Penguin India adds.

The contest is valid for the residents of India and Indian citizens only. You have to be 18 years old or over at the time of entry. The entry should be between 2,000 and 2,500 words.

The stories must be based on real-life experiences, not fiction.

“No Monetary compensation will be provided to the selected entrants,” the publisher has said.

–IANS

ss/vm