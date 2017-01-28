Haven’t finalised cast for my next: Karthick Naren

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Director Karthick Naren, who made a phenomenal directorial debut with last year’s Tamil whodunit thriller “Dhuruvangal 16”, says he hasn’t yet finalised the cast for his next project which will go on the floors from June.

“My next project is titled ‘Naragasooran’, and it’s going to be a very intense suspense drama. This film will push the envelope of storytelling set by my first film. I haven’t finalised the cast yet. The shooting will commence from June,” Naren told IANS.

Asked if the rumour that Arvind Swami will play the lead, he said it’s too early to comment.

“Honestly, we haven’t signed anyone yet. It’s too early to talk about the cast,” he said.

A leading filmmaker is reportedly producing the film.

–IANS

