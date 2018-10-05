Havertz, Rudiger out of Germany list, Can in for Nations League match

Berlin, Oct 8 (IANS) Germany midfielder Kai Havertz and defender Antonio Rudiger were out of the list announced by their national team coach Joachim Low on Monday for the upcoming game of the UEFA Nations League, while midfielder Emre Can was included.

The midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen was excluded due to a knee injury suffered during his side’s match against Freiburg on Sunday, while the defender of Chelsea has a groin problem, reports Efe news.

The list also did not include Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, who announced on Sunday his absence due to knee problems.

With the absence of the injured players, Juventus midfielder Can was named in the 21-player list, which included three goalkeepers.

Germany is set to face the Netherlands in the Nations League on October 13.

