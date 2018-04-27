Hawaii volcano erupts, prompts evacuations

Honolulu, May 4 (IANS) The Kilauea volcano, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted leading to the evacuation of around 1,700 people in the area, media reported.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed the eruption on Thursday that affected Leilani. Authorities asked residents to evacuate to a nearby community centre.

The Hawaii National Guard was helping with the evacuations and security.

The evacuation comes after hundreds of shocks off the Big Island. The US Geological Survey said the highest magnitude was five on the Richter scale.

Kilauea is located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has since closed off nearly 15,700 acres given the possibility of new eruptions due to unstable geologic activity.

–IANS

