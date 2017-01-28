Hawke, Rapace to star in ‘Stockholm’

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Actors Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have been roped in to star in the upcoming thriller film “Stockholm”.

The movie will be directed and written by Robert Budreau, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Stockholm” is inspired by a true criminal event that happened more than four decades ago, which was documented in Daniel Lang’s New Yorker article. In 1973, a bank heist occurred in Stockholm, and the hostages, who later bonded with the robbers, eventually turned against the authorities. The psychological phrase “Stockholm syndrome” emerged later on.

“‘Stockholm’ will offer moviegoers a raw glimpse into intense events that transpired over four decades ago coining a psychological condition that still intrigues the world today,” said Jonathan Kier, the president of international sales and distribution of production service Sierra/Affinity.

“With Robert’s creative direction coupled with Ethan and Noomi’s tremendous talents, we are certain audiences around the globe will be captivated by this thrilling true story,” Kier added.

The movie is scheduled to go on the floors in April.

