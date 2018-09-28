HC allows NBCC to seek fresh clearances for redevelopment project

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to proceed with seeking fresh clearances for redevelopment of residential project in six colonies of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao asked the NBCC to apply afresh for environmental and other clearances and said they can go ahead with the redevelopment of residential project in six south Delhi colonies.

These six Delhi colonies are Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri.

The court, however, did not grant permission to carry out construction work in Nauroji Nagar residential project.

The court was hearing a plea filed by orthopaedic surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra, who challenged the permission to cut trees for the residential project.

The petitioner has sought the setting aside of the terms of reference and environmental clearances granted to the project by the Environment Ministry, saying it would lead to felling of over 16,500 trees.

All these areas are home to government employees where the Central government is pulling down houses built in the 1950s and replacing them with high-rise buildings.

The court was also hearing a contempt plea filed by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who alleged that there was “deliberate and wilful default” vis-a-vis June 25 undertaking given to the court by the NBCC.

He said that the alleged contemnor (CMD of NBCC) had undertaken not to cut trees in areas concerned till July 4 but on Tuesday he noticed that the officials and workers of NBCC were axing trees in Netaji Nagar in south Delhi.

Besides the NBCC, the Central Public Works Department is executing the project.

–IANS

akk/nir