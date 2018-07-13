HC asks Centre to take PIL on petrol price as representation

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wenesday directed the Centre to treat as a representation a PIL seeking the sale of petrol and diesel at reasonable prices instead of letting the oil companies increase the rates exorbitantly.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar passed the order on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition by Delhi-based designer Pooja Mahajan who had moved the court, pleading that the government cannot allow the oil companies to charge excessive rates from consumers simply for enriching themselves.

“…Petrol and diesel are essential commodities and the government is failing in its duty to discharge its obligation under Section 3(1) of the Essential Commodities Act and has indirectly given implied consent to the oil companies to increase the prices at their own whims and fancies,” the plea said.

The petitioner opposed the government stand that it has no role in fixing the fuel price. It said the oil companies are fixing the price with the implied consent of the government.

