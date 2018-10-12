HC asks Delhi to frame policy on ‘Ravana Dahan’, firecrackers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to frame guidelines to regulate burning of effigies of Ravana and bursting of firecrackers during Dussehra, but it refused to stay practices of “Ravana Dahan” this year.

A division bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla asked the government to frame policy in this regard as such practices also cause air pollution.

However, the court declined to pass any interim order on the plea seeking stay on burning of Ravana effigies this year, observing that current festival has already advanced on and a regulation cannot be made now by the government to regulate the practice.

The court order came on an oral submission by an auto driver who apprised the court that around 10,000 effigies are burnt in various part of the national capital.

The auto-driver, who hails from Chapra in Bihar, told the court that only one effigy of Ravana is burnt in his state but in Delhi several effigies are burnt in different parts.

Countering his submission, the Central government’s counsel Ajay Digpaul told the court that “Ravana Dahan” is part of people’s sentiments and sacraments.

The court directed the government to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken on framing the policy and listed the matter for further hearing on November 22.

Meanwhile, the Central Government told the court that the levels of PM10 and PM 2.5 have shown significant reduction this year as compare to last year.

Rs 591.65 crore has been allocated to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi under the scheme on Promotion of Agriculture Mechanisation for in-situ management of crop residue, it said.

Western Peripheral Expressway is likely to become operational from November 1, while Eastern Peripheral Expressway is operational since last week of May 2018 which will help in diverting non-destined trucks entering Delhi.

From September 15, 41 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) teams have been deployed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad for monitoring and supervision of dust mitigation and other air pollution abatement measures.

“At sanitary landfill sites, CCTVs have been installed, fencing has been done and guards have been deployed to ensure that no fire take place at these sites,” the Centre said.

