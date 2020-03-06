HC Bar Assn decries move to bring lawyers under consumer act

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Wednesday resolved to wear white armbands on Thursday as a “mark of protest” against the proposal to include advocates within the purview of ‘service providers’Aunder the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The resolution was taken on the basis of media reports about the proposed framing of rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, so “as to surreptitiously and in a most clandestine manner, include advocates within the purview of ‘service provider’ under the Act, thereby making Advocates amenable to jurisdiction under the Consumer fora”.

“Resolved further that as a mark of initial protest, the members of the Bar Association will wear white armbands tomorrow on Thursday i.e. 12.03.2020,” said a resolution passed unanimously in an emergent meeting of the association’s Executive Committee convened on Wednesday.A

The Bar Association will make a strong representation to the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister to withdraw the said proposal, the resolution stated.

“The Bar Association and the legal fraternity cautions the Government against going ahead with the said misconceived and mischievous proposal failing which the Bar Association will be compelled to launch a strong agitation against the ill conceived move,” it added.

