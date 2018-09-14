HC bench opts out of hearing PIL on Adhaar details

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A Delhi High Court bench on Thursday recused from hearing the plea seeking a stay on a state government’s circular that directs the city schools to collect Aadhaar and voter ID details of students and their family members.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao transferred the matter to another bench and listed it for further hearing on September 26.

The public interest litigation has been filed by the Government School Teachers Association through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra.

The association has challenged the Directorate of Education’s September 11 circular. In the circular, the government has asked all the schools to collect Aadhaar and voter ID details of the students and their family members.

The association has requested the court to issue a direction that data (if any) already collected by the schools in Delhi be destroyed immediately.

The plea said that such exercise would be an unnecessary burden on the students, teachers and the entire education machinery and the collection and subsequent digitisation of the documents would cause a huge financial burden on the government exchequer.

–IANS

