HC defers hearing on Kejriwal’s plea in defamation case

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking rejection of the civil defamation suit filed by cricketing body DDCA against him.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw has listed the matter for September 25 for further hearing.

Kejriwal has sought rejection of the suit by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), claiming it is not maintainable as the alleged defamatory statement does not contain any imputation concerning any persons whose identity can be established.

The DDCA has also filed defamation suit against suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad for his alleged remarks about its functioning and finances.

On April 19, a city court discharged Kejriwal and Azad in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the DDCA and its then Vice-President Chetan Chauhan.

The complainant said the accused (Kejriwal and Azad) had severely damaged the credibility and reputation of the complainant (DDCA) in the eyes of thousands of cricket lovers and citizens of India as well as internationally.

–IANS

