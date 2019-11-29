HC disposes plea on delay in sanction in JNU sedition case

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed off a plea regarding delay in sanction in the JNU sedition case.

“We see no reason to frame guidelines in this regard as there is enough law available,” said the court.

The court also asked the government to decide on the issue of sanction as per law.

The plea had sought directions for issuance of guidelines for expeditious prosecution in respect of all sensitive criminal and corruption-related cases where the allegations are serious in nature and have widespread ramifications on the community.

The matter was heard by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar.

–IANS

