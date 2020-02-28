HC moved over damages announced by Delhi govt

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has been moved against the compensation announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for Delhi violence victim without identifying the affected persons. It was “arbitrary” and “unreasonable”, said the petition.

The plea, filed by Nand Kishore Garg through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday. It seeks the court’s direction to strike down the compensation order to all riot victims.

It also sought the court’s directions for laying down of comprehensive guidelines in respect of width and length of space of government advertisements to prevent the misuse of public money. It could be published like other government notifications, it said.

The plea also requested the court to direct the government to re-notify the fresh announcement/notification by incorporating mandatory conditions of identification of the real riot victims before releasing the compensation.

It sought for direction for regulation of ex gratia compensation, which should be proportionate to the loss of life and social standing to deceased.

It also sought restoration, rehabilitation and re-construction of damaged educational institution and religious places, irrespective of the communities in a timebound manner as not to hamper the forthcoming academic session.

