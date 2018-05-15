HC notice to Centre, IAF on plea over illegal sand mining

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a plea alleging illegal mining on defence land on the banks of the Yamuna river in Faridabad and Noida.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the respondents to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for September 19 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man, who claimed to be a whistleblower, seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the matter.

The petitioner has alleged that illegal sand mining was continuing on defence land at the Tilpat Ranges 1 and 2 on the banks of the Yamuna in Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

He said the illegal activities caused losses of over Rs 29 crore to the exchequer.

–IANS

akk/nir/bg