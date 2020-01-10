HC notice to UP govt on regulating sale of acid

Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure regulation of sale and distribution of acid in the state.

The court has also asked the government to file a counter-affidavit on January 31, giving details of steps being taken to check illegal sale of acid.

This comes just days after the Bollywood film “Chhapaak” was released starring Deepika Padukone and based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by Chhanv Foundation, a non-governmental organization that works for acid attack survivors.

The petitioner said the Supreme Court had issued detailed directions to all states to regulate sale and distribution of acid.

The government issued an order on August 16, 2013, and issued directives to district magistrates, SSPs and SPs on May 10, 2016, but took no concrete action to check illegal sale of acid.

The court asked the government to provide information about the steps taken in pursuance of the Government Order issued in 2013 and directives to officials in 2016.

–IANS

amita/in