HC orders Kolkata police to take a call within 24 hours on RSS rally

Kolkata, Jan 11 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the Kolkata police to take a call within 24 hours on the application of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seeking permission to hold a rally in the city on January 14.

The city wing of the RSS — the ideological fountainhead of the BJP — has planned a rally on the occasion of its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the city.

“Initially the rally was supposed to be held at Bhukailash temple ground near Khidderpore in Kolkata, but later the venue was shifted to the Brigade Parade ground as police denied permission to hold the rally at Khidderpore citing law and order issues.

“However, the police authority has still not yet acted on the application given for the rally in the new venue,” said Debasis Chowdhury, in charge of media relations of the RSS here.

RSS activist Sardul Singh Jain had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a direction from the court to the police, which had not initiating any action on its application to hold the rally.

“The High Court has supported our plea stating that the right to assembly is the fundamental right of every citizen of the nation and asked the Kolkata Police to take a decision within the next 24 hours,” he added.

The RSS activists said the rally will be held in the city irrespective of the police protection.

“Whether the police gives protection or not, we will hold the rally on January 14,” an activist said.

