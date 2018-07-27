HC orders petitioner to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to Bengal CID

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court has ordered a petitioner to pay Rs 10,000 to the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department as compensation for making a false complaint of forgery, a CID release said.

The court passed the order earlier this week after it was established that the complainant’s allegation that his step grandmother had forged the signature of his maternal grandfather after the latter’s death to get hold of a property, was not true.

Panchanan Mondal, a resident of Babua village in East Midnapore district, had filed a complaint at Kolaghat police station that after the death of his maternal grandfather Kalipada Ponra, his (Panchanan’s) step grandmother Chandana Panra had made a “false and duplicate register deed of entire landed property” of the deceased in her name though a afalse signature on the said registered deed’.

Chandana claimed that she and her son Kartick Ch. Alu are the owners of the land, according to the complainant, who alleged that she has committed fraud and cheated him and his mother Parul Bala Mondal – the last named being the “legal heir of the entire landed property”.

During investigation, the CID seized the original deeds and sent the documents for an expert opinion.

Both the finger prints and questioned signatures were said to be of the same person.”Thus during investigation, it was established that contrary to the allegation by the complainant, the signatures and the finger prints on the gift deed of Kalipada Ponra were not forged,” the CID release said.

The CID submitted its report before the high court, which passed order on Wednesday that the writ petitioner should pay Rs 10,000 to the CID as it has been established that forgery had not been committed by the accused.

The judge also said the CID would be entitled to execute and enforce the order on default of payment by the petitioner.

–IANS

ssp/prs