HC prohibits organising public functions in Amroodon ka Baag ground in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) The High Court on Wednesday said no public programme by any political party will be organised in Amroodon ka Baag or its surrounding grounds in Jaipur during working days.

This is the same ground where Prime Minister-Beneficiaries Dialogue programme was organised on July 7 where over 2 lakh people came from different parts of the state.

On Tuesday, the CM-Beneficiaries Dialogue programme was organised at the same location.

On Wednesday, the state Education Department organised Teachers Day programme at Amroodon ka Bagh where around 50,000 teachers were invited.

A bench comprising Justice Manish Bhandari and Justice D.C. Somani issued order to ban all kinds of programmes on the ground of Amroodon Ka Baagh and its surrounding grounds saying that such programmes cause a lot of inconvenience to common man.

The court gave its ruling on the basis of verbal complaint made by Bar Association president Anil Upman in High Court saying that the nearby roads get clogged during such government functions.

The court also issued a show-cause to state government and ruled that no such public functions shall be organised during office time from 10 am to 5 pm in Amroodon ka Baagh or its nearby ground.

