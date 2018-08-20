HC rejects convicts’ appeal in 2010 Dalit killing case

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a convicts’ appeal challenging a trial court order which held 15 people guilty in a 2010 Dalit killing case in Haryana’s Hisar district.

A bench headed by Justice Muralidhar made strong remarks against the “planned attack” made by the Jat community against the Valmiki community during the incident that led to the eventual displacement of 254 Dalit families from Mirchpur village.

It also convicted 20 more accused which were previously acquitted by the trial court.

Tarachand, 70, and his 18-year-old physically challenged daughter Suman were killed in the April 2010 arson attack on their house and a row of other Dalit houses in Mirchpur, about 300 km from Chandigarh.

A total of 15 accused, belonging to the Jat community, were tried and held guilty in the case by the trial court.

A total of 97 accused were facing trial in the case.

The attack followed after a dispute between members of the Jat and Dalit communities of the village.

