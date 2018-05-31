HC rejects Khurshid plea against expulsion from DPS Society

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s plea challenging his expulsion from the membership of Delhi Public School (DPS) Society in 2015.

A bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla said there is no merit in Khurshid’s application.

Khurshid has told the court that he was a life member of the Society and had been associated with various committees including the high-level Dispute Resolution Committee comprising three members, constituted to inquire into allegations of wrongdoing.

The DPS Society had contended that on March 30, 2015, the former Union Minister, along with Sharda Nayak, trespassed the office of the Society and she forcibly occupied the office of the Chairman.

Following the incident, an FIR was also lodged against Nayak and Khurshid was served the expulsion notice.

Last year, the high court in a trademark infringement suit filed by the Society had upheld a verdict that restrained DPS World Foundation from using “DPS” for its operations, saying it was infringing on the registered trademark of the Society.

The DPS World Foundation was formed by a group of Delhi Public School alumni including Khurshid and had launched schools in Patna and Greater Noida.

