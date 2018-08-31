HC reproaches Shiv Sena leader for using objectionable words in plea

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday reproached Shiv Sena’s Telangana Unit President for using objectionable words in his plea for de-registration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM as a political party.

Justice Siddharth Mridul while issuing notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) and Central government observed that the petitioner has made a “scandalous statement” in his plea for quashing the registration of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as a political party.

The plea was filed by Tirupati Narasimha Murari through his advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain.

“It is noteworthy to mention that Muslims came from Arab countries and ruled for considerably long time, causing serious damage to the life, property, cultural heritage of the country and forced Hindus to embrace Islam at large scale, adopting most barbaric methods,” the plea read.

“In 1946-47, the disruptive elements forced the then thinkers and persons at the helm of political affairs to accept the demand of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, leader of Muslim League, for giving major portion of India to Pakistan as they did not want to live with Hindu community.”

The Court said: “You can’t make such scandalous statement. This is not history. This is your view which is not desirable and irrelevant.”

The Court warned the counsel and said that these allegations are neither necessary nor permissible and said ‘do not use the courtroom as a platform’ for such propaganda.

The AIMIM’s counsel told the Court that it was ironic that the petition was filed by a Shiv Sena leader.

The HC asked the AIMIM to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

The Court was hearing a plea against the June 19, 2014 order of the ECI granting recognition of state party of Telangana to the AIMIM. The petitioner pleaded that the constitution and working of party was against the law laid down by the Supreme Court and AIMIM ought to be disqualified as a political party, as its aim and object are opposed to the concept of secularism, one of the requirements under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The petition said the English translatation of AIMIM was ‘All India Council of the Union of Muslims’ which was founded as a political party in 1958 and the leaders and workers of the party were “continuously abusing Hindu religion, their gods and goddesses”. It alleged that several FIRs have been lodged against them.

–IANS

