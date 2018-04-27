HC reserves order on contempt plea against JNU students

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a JNU plea seeking action against the students for violating a court order that barred them from protesting within 100 metres of the university’s administrative building.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao has asked both the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the students union to file written submissions till Wednesday.

The court was hearing the university’s contempt plea seeking action against the students for violating the court’s order dated August 9, 2017.

In February, the students while protesting against the new attendance rule had allegedly blocked the way of staff who wanted to enter the administrative block of the JNU.

“….with their action of protesting at and blocking the administrative block, they have once again brought the university to a standstill. The officials are unable to carry out their duties during protests at the administrative block which on occasions turn violent and aggressive,” said advocate Monika Arora in the plea filed by the JNU administration.

The counsel told the court that the protesters broke all flower pots worth around Rs 3 lakh and did not allow an ambulance to enter and pick up a official who had fainted inside the building.

The students were on strike against the new attendance rule, according to which they would have to forfeit their hostel accommodation and scholarships/fellowships if they fail to achieve 75 per cent attendance.

